Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley dismissed Iran's announcement that it would impose sanctions on her and 50 other American officials over the assassination of Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

"When you get sanctioned by Iran, the world’s leading state sponsor of terror, you know you’re doing something right," Haley tweeted, adding the hashtag "Badge of honor."

Haley was one of Iran's harshest critics in the Trump Administration and supported America's withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018.

The list of people 'sanctioned' by Iran includes former President Donald Trump and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, as well as General Mark Milley, former National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien former National Security Adviser to Vice President Mike Pence Keith Kellogg.

Kellogg also brushed off being included in the Iranian sanctions, writing on Twitter: "Not a bad group to be with, not too bad at all."