Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) approved for the first time since 2017 a recommendation from the Defense Ministry and IDF to begin a widescale project to protect preschools in Israeli localities near Gaza from rockets attacks.

The project will reinforce the structures, which either require new reinforcement or maintenance of existing reinforcement.

In recent weeks, the Home Front Command and Department for Engineering and Construction have mapped out preschools requiring reinforcement, in both Sderot and other Gaza-area towns.

The list of preschools and towns was approved by Defense Ministry Director General Amir Eshel and Home Front Command Commander Major-General Uri Gordin, and will begin in the coming period, in cooperation with local authorities.

Deputy Defense Minister Alon Schuster (Blue and White) said, "The reinforcement is a critical issue for the safety of the towns in the line of fire. As a former regional council head on th Gaza border and as Deputy Defense Minister in the present, I am proud to be a part of the process of improving the protection of preschools on the Gaza border."

"The solution which we are providing will allow the preservation of personal safety and routine for children living on the Gaza border, even during times of emergency. It will provide parents, educational staff, and children with peace of mind.

"After we approved the State budget last November, the defense system is working day and night to advance processes such as reinforcement of the Gaza border area, in Ashkelon, and on the northern front."