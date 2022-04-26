Parents of children at a preschool in the northern city of Kiryat Ata filed a number of complaints over the past six weeks regarding suspected abuse in the center, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

Israel Police officers from the Zevulun Police Station's domestic violence department collected testimony from the parents and confiscated footage.

At the end of a professional examination, the findings raised suspicions of harm to helpless individuals at various times over the course of several months.

On Tuesday morning, police officers from the station arrested one of the assistants, aged 48, and brought her for questioning at the police station.

Police intend to request on Wednesday that the court extend the suspect's arrest in accordance with the needs of the investigation.