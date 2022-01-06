Members of the Likud party, including party chairman and Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu signed a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calling on him to fire Deputy Economy Minister Yair Golan after Golan called Jewish settlers "subhuman."

"We, members of the Likud faction, demand that Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announce the dismissal of Deputy Minister Yair Golan today. Deputy Minister Golan incited today against the settlers in Judea and Samaria, calling them 'subhumans,'" the Likud faction wrote.

They said: "The settlers are Zionist pioneers who settle the land of our ancestors. When a member of the Israeli government speaks so blatantly and shamefully against the settlement and the settlers - do not ignore it or settle for faint tweets and condemnations that have nothing behind them."

"We demand the dismissal of Deputy Minister Yair Golan today, otherwise the Bennett-Ra'am government admits that it tolerates and agrees in practice with this indecent statement, which constitutes the slander of all settlers in Judea and Samaria," the letter reads.

In an interview with the Knesset Channel Thursday morning, Golan claimed, "People who come and settle a place which was evacuated under the law, and where no one should be, and when I was commander of the Judea and Samaria Brigade I did not allow anyone to settle there. Now they cry their cries, 'Oy vey, how can this be conceivable? This is shameful and an embarrassment.' Those same people who come to settle there riot in Kafr Burqa, smash headstones, and make pogroms."

"These are not people - they are subhuman. These are despicable people and the most rotten part of the Jewish nation. We must not provide them with any backing, and we must forcefully remove them from this place and bring back law and order to the area. This nationalist insanity will bring disaster upon us."

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett slammed Golan's statements saying, "Yair Golan's statements about the settlers in Homesh are horrific, generalizations, and border on a blood libel. The settlements in Judea and Samaria are today's pioneering. We have not taken a foreign land....but our fathers' inheritance."

Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne’eman responded, "It looks like the Deputy Minister, who is well-versed in history, has become hysterical. His hysteria stems from the success of the communities in Judea and Samaria. He should remember the dark times when the terms coming out of his mouth were directed against the Jewish People. We will continue to succeed in working towards pioneering in the Land of Israel."