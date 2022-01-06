Jason Greenblatt, former White House special envoy, spoke Thursday morning about his new book on the Abraham Accords, "In the Path of Abraham."

In an interview with Galatz, Greenblatt said that he does not blame former US President Donald Trump for the January 6 Capitol riots.

"I think that what happened on January 6 was a tragedy for the United States," Greenblatt told Galatz. "This this was a tragedy to the United States caused by a group of wild, crazy people."

"To blame him for a bunch of crazy people to do what they did is unfair. I would like to see him continue to condemn that kind of violence."

He added: "I think people are trying to blame President Trump for using a certain type of language...which is used across the political spectrum in many countries."

When asked how he felt about Trump's use of the F-word regarding former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Greenblatt said, "I don't think that kind of language is appropriate in any context."

However, Greenblatt emphasized that, "We have to realize that's a second in time in terms of three years of Israeli policy."

"He accomplished amazing things with his partner Netanyahu."

Greenblatt also noted, "I respect Barak Ravid. He and I think very differently." For his book on the Abraham Accords, Ravid interviewed Trump, hearing his thoughts on the process and on Israeli policy.

Greenblatt's book, on the other hand, "really tells you who we were, what we were , and how we made the decisions that we made."

"We felt like we were playing ten-dimensional chess all the time," he said. "I was trying to show what the real issues were.....and how we got to where we got."