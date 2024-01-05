Former senior advisor to former US President Donald Trump Jason Greenblatt spoke to Ynet's Itamar Eichner about the war between Israel and Hamas.

Greenblatt said that he believes that if Trump had still been president, Hamas would not have dared to attack Israel on October 7th, Iran and the Houthis would have been quieter, and Hezbollah would not have thought to strike Israel.

Regarding the US demand for Israel to move on to the next stage of the war, Greenblatt said that the US is not in a position to tell Israel what to do.

Greenblatt believes that the Biden administration has proved that it is behind Israel 100 percent. He added that while the current US President does often criticize Prime Minister Netanyahu, the two know how to cooperate when needed.