On Sunday, seven Knesset members, headed by Likud MK Yuli Edelstein, visited the northern Samarian town of Homesh to view the destruction first-hand and to announce the formation of the “Homesh First” lobby in the Knesset. They were accompanied by Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, who expressed his delight at the fact that more than 40 Knesset members, including several from the coalition, have joined the new lobby.

The Knesset members – Yuli Edelstein, Nir Barkat, Yoav Kish, Eli Cohen, Ophir Katz (Likud), Michal Waldiger (Religious Zionism), and Moshe Abutbul (Shas) – toured Homesh and also visited its yeshiva, which was originally established in 2005 and is now under threat of being destroyed by the government, at the conclusion of the shloshim (thirty-day mourning period) for Yehuda Dimentman Hy”d, who was gunned down at the entrance to Homesh just over two weeks ago at the end of a day of learning at the yeshiva.

“It is truly horrifying to see the destruction here, the ruins of Jewish homes in Homesh,” Dagan said. “Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, you are responsible for this. You are responsible for what your government is doing, for the fact that following a terrorist attack, instead of building here, instead of sending me an email telling me to start building, you are destroying homes.”

Dagan noted that such a development is “unprecedented – nothing like this ever happened before. The Prime Minister and the Defense Minister have decided on actions that only serve to encourage terrorists. What did the disgusting mother of one of the terrorists say? ‘He committed the attack in order to return the land to the Arabs.’ And how does the government respond? With destruction.

“Never before have we seen such a response. I want to tell this government: You should be ashamed of yourselves. Ethically, morally, and also from a security standpoint – you should be ashamed of yourselves, ashamed that this is the way you respond to terrorism.”

Dagan then begged Bennett and Gantz to reconsider. “It’s time that you annulled the Disengagement Law and authorized the yeshiva here. It’s time you restored Homesh’s homes, as well as those in Sa-Nur, Kadim, and Ganim. They are still under full Israeli control. There was no logic whatsoever in evacuating them, and especially now, after this murderous terrorist attack, we should be sending a clear message that we are going to rectify the situation.”

Dagan also called on the government to “support Homesh yeshiva head Rabbi Elishama Cohen and the heroes of the yeshiva who learn here in the cold, in the mud, in such harsh conditions – they endanger their lives in order to maintain a presence here.

“The People will not allow the government to complete the Expulsion,” he stressed. “Destroying the yeshiva and expelling Jews from Homesh would not only be seen as a brutal move, one that awards a prize to terrorism, but also one that finalizes the Expulsion. We won’t let it happen. I ask the government to reconsider and authorize the yeshiva now, today.”