A 22-year-old woman with special needs was raped by two illegal immigrants in Tel Aviv recently.

The incident occurred in south Tel Aviv, an area with a large population of illegal immigrants from Eritrea, Somalia, and Sudan.

Police arrested the two suspects, both Eritrean nationals residing illegally in Israel. One of the suspects has been identified as a 35-year-old man, the other a 45-year-old man.

The investigation into the incident was launched after hospital officials treating the raped woman reported to authorities the sexual assault.

The woman was assaulted in an apartment near the central bus station in Tel Aviv, police said.

Police have requested that the Tel Aviv Magistrates Court extend the suspects’ arrest.

Likud MK May Golan, a native of south Tel Aviv, accused feminist groups of ignoring the phenomenon of sexual assaults by illegal immigrants in Israel.

“The continuing silence of women’s groups is deafening. [Minister] Merav Michaeli and Meretz, too. I have zero expectations from Naftali [Bennett] and Ayelet [Shaked].”