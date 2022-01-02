MK Nir Barkat (Likud) claimed on Saturday that some MKs in his party are trying to stop him from becoming the leader of the Likud.

Barkat was speaking to Channel 12 News days after the Knesset approved in a preliminary reading what has become known as the “Nir Barkat Law”, which stipulates that a candidate will be limited to raising donations up to the amount of 100,000 shekels.

"The background is to try to block me from succeeding in the Likud and leading the national camp," Barkat said, commented on the rare cooperation between the opposition and the coalition which led to the approval of the law.

"There are some people, even within the party - I call it 'old politics' - who have joined the goal of Gideon Sa'ar, [Naftali] Bennett and [Yair] Lapid, to harm whoever is the leader after Netanyahu, and they are legislating a personal law," he added.

Barkat has made his intention to run for the leadership of the Likud well-known, though he has stated he will only do so once Benjamin Netanyahu decides not to run for the party leadership.