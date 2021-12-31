Health Ministry Director General Professor Nachman Ash on Friday morning officially approved the administration of a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in institutions.

Prof. Ash's decision was announced Thursday evening, along with the decision to reinstate mask mandates for large outdoor gatherings.

The approval is part of a program intended to protect the elderly, including those in geriatric hospitals and other out-of-home institutions.

The decision was made in light of the concerns of an outbreak of COVID-19 infections in these institutions, and in light of the risk to the occupants' health and lives.

Those who are employed in such institutions will also be allowed, if they are interested, to receive a fourth dose.