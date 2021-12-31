Turkey began administering its domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine, named Turkovac, at hospitals across the country on Thursday, Reuters reported.

Turkey has already administered more than 130 million doses of vaccines using shots developed by China's Sinovac and by Pfizer/BioNTech. It also began administering booster shots.

Turkovac received emergency use authorization from Turkish authorities last week, after its launch was beset by delays for months.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has urged citizens to get their booster shots.

Koca met with the country's coronavirus science council on Wednesday to discuss the Turkovac rollout and rising infections after receiving a booster shot with the domestic vaccine, but said no new restrictions were being considered for now.

"Our domestic vaccine Turkovac will begin to be administered at our city hospitals from (Thursday). It is possible to receive the booster shot with our domestic vaccine. No matter what type of vaccine you received before, you can get your booster vaccine with Turkovac," he said, according to Reuters.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly said his government would make Turkovac available globally, but Ankara has yet to release detailed information about the vaccine's efficacy rate or results from clinical trials.

The domestically produced vaccine comes amid an uptick in cases of COVID-19 in Turkey due to the Omicron variant.

Daily coronavirus cases in Turkey jumped beyond 30,000 this week for the first time since October. New infections surged 30% on Monday and jumped to beyond 36,000 on Wednesday.

Since the start of the pandemic, Turkey has imposed several curfews in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus.