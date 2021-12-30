About 20 high school students who were making their way through the Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood of Jerusalem, along with the educational staff, were attacked by Arab rioters who threw glass bottles and rocks at them.

Several of the students suffered very light injuries. One of the students was hit in the head, treated by Magen David Adom and taken to the hospital.

One of the members of the educational staff drove the rioters away with his personal weapon. Police forces in large numbers arrived at the scene.

Otzma Yehudit chairman MK Itamar Ben Gvir responded to the incident and said, "I expect the citizens of Israel to be protected and I am sorry to hear that the Jerusalem police are arresting the victim, and backing the rioters and the attackers and those who wanted to lynch the yeshiva students. The conduct of the police is a disgrace and sends a message to those rioters that they can continue to attack and will not be sanctioned."