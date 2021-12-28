Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stated on Monday that he will not vaccinate his 11-year-old daughter against COVID-19, Reuters reports.

"Children have not been dying in a way that justifies a vaccine for children," he was quoted as having told reporters in the southern state of Santa Catarina.

Bolsonaro added that the nation's health minister, Marcelo Queiroga, will divulge on January 5 the manner in which Brazil will carry out its coronavirus vaccination campaign for 5 to 11-year-olds, which was approved earlier this month.

Vaccination of children has been a hot topic in Brazil, where Bolsonaro's supporters have fervently opposed the measure.

The Brazilian President has repeatedly made controversial comments regarding COVID-19 and has stated his opposition to vaccinations.

Last August, he verbally attacked journalists during a public event, describing reporters as “wimps” and saying they have a heightened chance of dying of COVID-19 because they are not athletic.

Last November, Bolsonaro said that he has no intention of being vaccinated against coronavirus and also expressed skepticism over the efficacy of wearing face masks.

In another controversial statement, Bolsonaro suggested that the coronavirus pandemic could be “biological warfare” waged by China.

The Brazilian President was also hit with a fine for failure to wear a mask in violation of local pandemic restrictions.

More recently, he insinuated that questions from reporters about COVID-19 were “boring”, after Brazil passed the milestone of 600,000 COVID-19 deaths.