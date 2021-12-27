Israel’s Ministry of Health on Sunday issued an emergency permit for Paxlovid, Pfizer's antiviral drug for the treatment of COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health and Pfizer have signed an agreement to purchase the drug, and it is expected to arrive in Israel in the coming days.

Paxlovid is an antiviral drug given in tablets, and is intended to be given to COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms, who are at high risk for complications. The drug is intended for home treatment, and should be given 3-5 days from the onset of symptoms. The duration of treatment is five days.

Pfizer says the drug reduces the risk of hospitalization and death from the coronavirus by up to 90%.

This past week, the US Food and Drug Administration granted emergency authorization to Pfizer’s COVID-19 treatment pill.

The FDA cleared the pill for patients 12 and up with mild to moderate COVID who are most likely to end up hospitalized or not survive.