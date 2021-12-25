Five Bedouin Arabs, residents of the Bedouin towns in the Negev, were arrested by Israel Police on suspicion of hurling rocks at busses.

Following intensive efforts by the Southern District's special investigations team, five teens ages 15-16 were arrested for hurling rocks at buses driving in Route 25 in the Negev region.

The Prosecutor's office has filed a statement against the teens, declaring its intention to file indictments against them in the coming days.

Public Security Minister Omer Barlev (Labor) said: "We will not allow acts of crime and trouble such as these to continue. In any case in which we see that such phenomena raise their heads, Israel Police will be sure to be there."

"I praise the police officers for their excellent work."

Last month, an Egged bus traveling to Eilat was pelted with rocks. In that incident, no injuries were reported, but the bus sustained damage.