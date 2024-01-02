The car of former Likud MK Shevah Stern was damaged in a stone-throwing attack in the Binyamin region this evening (Tuesday).

"At around 8:20 p.m. I returned from Jerusalem to Shiloh with my wife from a siddur party for a grandson. I was just on the phone with my son who serves in the area and while driving near the village of Sinjil I saw a large stone flying towards the vehicle," Stern told Arutz Sheva - Israel National News.

He said that the stone struck and damaged the bumper. "Luckily they didn't manage to assassinate me and my wife. A short time later I saw another report about stones being thrown at the same place and at the same time, shattering a windshield.".

"I believe and expect that the IDF will get to the terrorists and eliminate them before they cause a disaster," he concluded.