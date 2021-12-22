A woman who was thought to have been 135-years old passed away on Thursday.

If her age is accurate, Almihan Seyiti would be the oldest person in recorded history, the Daily Mail reported.

The elderly woman from the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in Western China claimed that she was born on June 25, 1886, making her officially the oldest ever known human.

But her age has not been verified by independent investigators, including researchers from Guinness World Records.

Born during the Qing dynasty, the last Chinese imperial era, Seyiti was officially presented with the title as the country’s oldest living person in 2013 by the China Association of Gerontology and Geriatrics.

The government announced on Saturday that Seyiti had died “peacefully” on December 16 surrounded by family members.

After marrying in 1903, she adopted a boy and a girl. Her husband died in 1976.

Seyiti lived to see six generations of descendants. When she died, she had 43 living grandchildren and 43 living great-grandchildren.

Kuerban Nuer, her grandson and caretaker, said that she was in good health before she passed away. He added that she would wake up every day at 10 a.m. and spend the day listening to music before going to bed at 11 p.m.

“When hearing music from the radio before sleep, her feet would move along with the rhythm,” he said.

While Seyiti, of Komuxerik in Shule county of Kashgar prefecture, has a government issued identification card that listed her year of birth as 1886, questions have arisen because of lacklustre record keeping during that era.

Komuxerik has been labelled a “longevity town” due to an unusually large number of residents over 90-years old.