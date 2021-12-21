A total of 1,306 people have tested positive with the coronavirus in Israel in the last day, the Ministry of Health announced today (Tuesday). This is the highest number of cases in the last two and a half months. Of the 104,334 people surveyed yesterday, the verified rate is 1.27%. The coefficient of adhesion (R) is 1.28.

In all, 5,943 people were diagnosed with corona last week. As of this morning, 130 people are hospitalized, 81 of them in critical condition. The number on respirators is 41. Since the outbreak of corona in Israel, 8,232 people have died after being infected - three of them last week.

Last night (Monday), Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and senior officials of the Ministry of Health discussed the imposition of new restrictions in the shadow of the spread of the Omicron variant. Although no decisions were made at the end of the hearing, there was broad agreement to apply further restrictions in the outline to be presented tomorrow. The restrictions that they agreed to expand on later are to reduce gatherings at events and cultural events, to expand the Green Pass, and to stop funding antigen tests for children.

The discussion with the Prime Minister ended after four hours, at the end of which the new restrictions were not approved due to the Ministry of Finance's disagreement with the demand for compensation. According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office, further consultations will be held today in order to formulate the continuation of the action plan for the treatment of the new variant.

During the hearing, the Ministry of Health proposed limiting gatherings to 100 people indoors and 300 people in the open air, in places that operate at high risk. In low risk places in the open, the ministry advised to limit the gathering to 1,000 people. In places that operate without a Green Pass, only a gathering of 20 people in a closed space and 50 in an open space will be allowed.

Another option discussed is the extension of the Green Pass to trade as well. A standard Green Pass will be applied to all stores with an area larger than 150 meters and in stores with an area smaller than 150 meters, the Purple Badge will be applied. There is also talk of tightening a green classroom outline, according to which only the vaccinated will be taught in school, and not the vaccinated will learn from home.

Meanwhile, Prof. Nachman Ash informed the hospital directors of high morbidity rates from previous waves following the variant. In addition, he sharpened the isolation guidelines for medical staff.