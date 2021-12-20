Iran has detected its first case of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, The Associated Press reported Sunday, citing Iranian state TV.

The announcement comes as the variant spreads around the globe less than a month after scientists alerted the World Health Organization to the concerning-looking version.

Iran has for months wrestled with the worst outbreak in the Middle East of COVID-19.

In a clear sign of the scale of the outbreak in Iran, dozens of top officials have fallen ill, including lawmakers who tested positive and some who have died.

High-profile deaths in Iran from the coronavirus include a member of the council advising the Ayatollah, a former ambassador, a newly-elected member of parliament, an adviser to Zarif and a re-elected member of parliament.

Last month, Iran's Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, tested positive for coronavirus.

Iran has vaccinated some 60% of its population of roughly 85 million people with two doses of coronavirus vaccines.

Iran generally uses the China-made Sinopharm vaccine, though the Russian Sputnik-V and the vaccine made by the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca are also in use.

The Islamic Republic has also used its domestically produced COVIran Barekat vaccine, though there is no data on its safety or efficacy.