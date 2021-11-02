Iran's Foreign Minister tests positive for COVID-19

Iran's Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, has tested positive for coronavirus and is at home in quarantine, The Associated Press reported Monday.

According to a report by the IRNA news agency, the Iranian top diplomat is in good condition. Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said Abdollahian is able to perform his work-related duties remotely.

Iran has for months wrestled with the worst outbreak in the Middle East of COVID-19.

In a clear sign of the scale of the outbreak, dozens of top officials have fallen ill, including lawmakers who tested positive and some who have died.

High-profile deaths in Iran from the coronavirus include a member of the council advising the Ayatollah, a former ambassador, a newly-elected member of parliament, an adviser to Zarif and a re-elected member of parliament.

Iran’s new President, Ebrahim Raisi, recently promised that his government would start rapid COVID-19 vaccinations in the country.

The country’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has called for "decisive" measures to be taken in order to deal with surges in new cases and deaths from the virus.