Iran said on Sunday the technical inspection of new surveillance cameras for the Karaj nuclear facility had begun, after it claimed previous cameras were damaged in an attack it blamed on Israel, AFP reports.

The new cameras, provided by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), are to replace those Iran says were damaged on June 23 during an Israeli "sabotage" operation.

Last week, Iran and the IAEA reached an agreement that would allow the UN's nuclear watchdog to reinstall cameras at the centrifuge parts manufacturing facility in Karaj.

The cameras were removed following the June attack on the facility and Iran had not allowed the IAEA to replace the cameras, which monitor a key component of its nuclear program.

The facility in Karaj, northwest of Tehran, was shaken by a mysterious blast in June that destroyed monitoring equipment and which Iran blamed on Israel.

While Iran initially said it had managed to foil what it called the “act of sabotage” on the plant, satellite photos released later showed extensive damage that was caused to the plant.

Iran recently claimed that international surveillance gear mounted at the nuclear facility may have been hacked by saboteurs ahead of the June attack. IAEA chief Rafael Grossi rejected the allegations and called them "simply absurd."

Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, on Sunday listed the three conditions set by Tehran for the reinstallation of the cameras.

Iran demands "legal and security investigations into the sabotage", the IAEA's condemnation of the matter, and a "technical and security investigation of the cameras" before their installation, he said, speaking on state television.

"The authorization given by Iran did not come in the form of a new agreement, but after the three prerequisites were met," Kamalvandi added, according to AFP.