Iran claims sabotage attempt at nuclear facility foiled

Iran claimed Wednesday morning that an attempted act of sabotage targeting its nuclear program was foiled.

Iran’s state-controlled media outlet, PressTV, reported Wednesday that the alleged sabotage attempt was aimed at a building used by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.

According to the report, there were no injuries or damage in the incident.

The incident comes after the US seized 36 website domains linked to the Iranian government and Iran-backed terrorist groups. PressTV’s domain was among the websites seized.