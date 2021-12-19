On Sunday morning, Knesset director Gil Segal held a situation assessment with Knesset officials in light of the increase in the number of COVID cases in the country, and following seven confirmed cases within the Knesset itself, some of which are suspected to be of the Omicron variant.

A number of decisions have been made including severe measures designed to limit contagion, according to Segal, “in order to assure the continued functioning of the Knesset.”

He added that, “The Omicron variant does not respect parliamentary immunity, and therefore, we have decided that all Knesset activities that are essential to its uninterrupted functioning will continue in accordance with strict adherence to regulations; meanwhile, all unessential activities will be either curtailed or canceled.

“This new variant presents us with a considerable challenge, but the Knesset will continue to act with responsibility and with continual consultation with experts from the Health Ministry,” he added.

Among the new regulations: All tours of and events at the Knesset are to be suspended. Individual votes will be conducted in the public gallery, with each Knesset member called individually by roll call. Occupancy of Knesset conference rooms and halls will be limited to 37 people in conference rooms and 43 people in the Jerusalem and Negev halls.

In the Knesset cafeteria, no seating will be permitted, and the Knesset gym will be shut until further notice. A maximum of 20 people will be permitted to enter the Knesset synagogue at any one time, while observing social distancing (two meters between people).

Meanwhile, as the situation evolves, more restrictions may be imposed.