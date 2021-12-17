Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu was exposed to a COVID-19 carrier in the Knesset and has gone into quarantine, a spokesperson for Netanyahu’s Likud party announced on Friday.

"On Wednesday, the head of the opposition held a fitness training session in the Knesset. After it became clear that the trainer was positive for coronavirus, Netanyahu was asked by the Knesset Sergeant-at-Arms to go into isolation," the statement said.

"The former Prime Minister is acting in accordance with the guidelines and is waiting for the results of the tests," added the Likud.

On Thursday, the Health Ministry announced that one of the Knesset’s security guards had tested positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The guard was last at the Knesset on Sunday, December 12.

Following an epidemiological investigation aimed at cutting off the chains of infection, which was carried out in collaboration with professionals in the Health Ministry, 21 other guards and Knesset employees, as well as MK Meir Porush (United Torah Judaism) were ordered to go into quarantine.

