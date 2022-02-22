Health Ministry Director General Professor Nachman Ash on Tuesday morning participated in a meeting of the Health Committee.

During the meeting, which was titled, "The collapse of the hospitals due to coronavirus," Prof. Ash noted the drop in the number of new COVID-19 infections.

"The wave is not over, and the number of new cases is still high," Prof. Ash warned. "The number of new infections, which is now going down, is still higher than any other wave. The overwhelming burden is still great."

"We had nearly 100,000 new cases each day, and the number of infections was nearly twice that. Despite the fact that the variant causes mild illness, and certainly for those who are vaccinated, at the end of the day you have a high number of serious cases, and it reached nearly 200 serious cases each day."

However, he added, "the Israeli healthcare system did not collapse - not the clinics and not the hospitals and Health Ministry."