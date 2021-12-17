Did you find a mistake in the article or inappropriate advertisement? Report to us
Jay Shapiro is concerned that the U.S. has fully returned to supporting the two-state program.
In his view, the Biden administration should learn from President Trump's tenure, and understand that the Palestinians are not really interested in peace and therefore need to change the paradigm.
Shapiro also reminds the Israeli government not to follow the demands of the United States, which does not understand in depth what the real situation is between Israel and the Palestinians.