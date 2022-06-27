Despite the political upheavals in Israel, US President Joe Biden will visit Jerusalem in July.

This visit worries the Israeli government because the president may try during his visit to demand the reopening of the consulate for the Palestinians, which was closed during the Trump administration.

Jay Shapiro thinks that no matter who heads the government, Bennett or Lapid, he must maintain the integrity of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, and make it clear to the Americans that there are no concessions on this issue.