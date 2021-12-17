Prime Minister Naftali Bennett recently sent his condolences to the family of Yehudah Dimentman, who was killed in a shooting last night near the Samaria town of Homesh.

"At this time Yehuda Dimentman, may God avenge his death, is being laid to rest. He was a wise student full of love for Israel, with a constant smile on his face. One of the things that people are saying constantly about him is that he had a sense of purpose. He was an honest man, who engaged in Torah study and worked for the settlement of the land. Following Israel's departure from Gush Katif, he chose to study at the Homesh Yeshiva. He believed in it and acted fearlessly on those beliefs."

Related articles: Hundreds gather for funeral of terror victim

"Last night he was shot to death while on his way home to watch his infant son David. Yehudah was murdered only because he was a Jew living in his country. This is an inconceivable reality that we will never come to terms with. We will not be silent until we are caught the heinous murderers and brought them to account. My deepest condolences to his wife, parents, and the entire family. The people of Israel will eventually live securely in this land. May his memory be a blessing."