The Israeli government is "seriously considering" adding the US to the list of "red" countries to which Israelis are not allowed to travel, Yad L'olim founder and CEO Dov Lipman said Friday.

Lipman, a former MK, has been working for several months to help unite immigrant Israelis with their family members abroad, working to change regulations and guiding families in their quest to receive entry permits for loved ones living abroad.

He added that the decision is "not yet final" but warned that those non-Israelis who have already received approval to enter Israel would do well to arrive before Tuesday.

"I will be working hard over the next 48 hours to lobby against the decision and to also ensure that travelers are given as much warning time as possible to prepare for this significant change once a final decision is made," Lipman wrote in an email. "But in the meantime, I would be remiss in my duties if I failed to inform you that this is on the horizon and that those with a permit in hand ought to travel before Tuesday December 21, 2021."

Lipman's email also noted that "when a country turns red, all prior permits are invalidated."

"The only foreigners permitted to enter Israel are parents of a bride or groom for a wedding and even then they will have to file for a new permit," he explained. "Student visa holders will have to contact their academic institution to ensure that they assist in securing special permits to enter Israel."

"In addition, if the decision holds, Israeli citizens will only be permitted to travel to the USA in extreme humanitarian situations" and with special permission.