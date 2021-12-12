Israel’s Health Ministry moved to label Britain and Denmark ‘red’ countries Sunday night, indicating high coronavirus infection rates.

The move imposes strict limitations on travel to and from the countries.

The changes are set to go into effect starting at midnight between this Wednesday and Thursday.

Under the new designations, Israelis will be prohibited to travel to either Denmark or the UK, and Israeli passport holders returning home from either country will be required to enter isolation at a government-run coronavirus facility.

Returning travelers who live alone will be permitted to leave the coronavirus facilities after they receive the results of a negative PCR test, at which point they return home to complete their isolation period.

The Health Ministry also decided Sunday evening to remove Belgium from the list of ‘red’ countries, permitting travel to Belgium and ending the requirement for isolation in a government-run coronavirus hotel for returning travelers.