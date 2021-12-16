The far-left Peace Now organization blamed the Jewish presence in northern Samaria for the deadly shooting attack near Homesh Thursday night.

"We share the grief of the family of the dead and hope for the recovery of the wounded in the horrific shooting attack tonight near the Homesh outpost," the organization said

"Homesh is a masterclass of lawlessness on the part of the state. The illegal outpost, which has been inhabited time and time again through the IDF's turning a blind eye, has been a source of substantial violence for many months. This cycle of bloodshed must be stopped.

"It is unfortunate to see how political elements are dancing on the blood cynically and irresponsibly to try to establish facts on the ground that will harm Israel. We hope that the security forces will get their hands on the terrorists," the organization concluded.

The shooting victim was identified as Yehuda Dimentman, a resident of Shavei Shomron and a student at the Homesh yeshiva.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting was carried out by two terrorists. Security forces are currently pursuing them. One of the wounded said the two were waiting on the side of the road and then opened fire on him and his friends. In recent weeks there have been several warnings in the defense establishment about squads planning to carry out shooting attacks.