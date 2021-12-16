A nine-year old Jewish boy abducted and carried off by a London, UK teenage gang was later “dumped” in a font yard where he was found crying.

Security footage showed the boy walking home from school in the heavily Jewish Stanford Hill area of London when he was accosted by five people slightly before 6 p.m.

One of the gang picks him up and runs across the road out of the range of the camera.

Chaim Hochhauser, of the Stamford Hill Shomrim, said that the boy is so traumatized by the incident that he is afraid to go outside by himself, the Daily Mail reported.

According to Hochhauser, the group of 14 to 16-year olds calls itself the “Webb Estate Gang” and has been terrorizing Jewish children in the neighbourhood for over a year.

London police said that one of the gang was identified over the incident and given an anti-social behavior warning. They said that the boy was not injured during the incident, which they are not treating it as a hate crime because the victim’s mother did not wish to pursue further action.

Hackney Police said that they have increased area patrols in response to the abduction.

They wrote on Twitter that they are aware that “a group of teenagers reportedly picked up a nine-year-old boy and carried him to a nearby garden. There were no injuries.”

“One suspect has been identified and enquiries are ongoing to locate others involved,” they added.

Stamford Hill Shomrim posted a video of the incident to Twitter.

“Webb Estate Gang carry off a frightened [nine-year old] Jewish boy on way back from school,” they said. “Another horrible racist attack by this vile lawless gang. Shomrim implore the authorities to hold this gang to account for 100s of racist attacks.”

Hochhauser told the Daily Mail that the they have posted on social media about the gang repeatedly, but while the police have said they are looking into it, “it gets to the stage where enough is enough.”

“A few weeks ago, for example, when a school finished the gang was waiting outside the gates and it was on lockdown for half an hour until they walked off,” he said. “I’ve spoken to the parents of the boy [who was carried off] and we've shown him the clip. We've tried to calm him down and reassure him he should go out again on the streets… he can't be locked up at home. His parents are shocked and upset - they don't know what to do.”