The wintry weather which reached Israel on Wednesday will become more extreme throughout Thursday, continuing towards the weekend.

Thursday morning saw rainfall mostly in northern Israel, but the rains will spread gradually southward until evening, reaching central Israel and the coastline as well. There will be a marked drop in temperatures.

Friday will see increased rainfall, with the rains spreading to the northern Negev. There is a slight chance that streams in the Judean Desert and Dead Sea areas will flood. Temperatures will continue to drop, becoming lower than seasonal average, and snow will fall on Mount Hermon.

Saturday will see intermittent rainfall, especially in northern and central Israel, and temperatures will remain below seasonal average.

The maximum temperatures for Thursday are 14 degrees Celsius (57.2 degrees Fahrenheit) in Jerusalem, 16 degrees Celsius (60.8 degrees Fahrenheit) in Tel Aviv, 13 (55.4) in Haifa, and 20 (68) in Be'er Sheva.