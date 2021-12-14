Iran's positions in talks over its nuclear development program are "inconsistent" with the terms of the deal to limit it, diplomats from the western European countries negotiating with Tehran said on Monday, according to AFP.

"We have had many hours of engagement, and all delegations have pressed Iran to be reasonable," said the diplomats, from Britain, France and Germany.

"As of this moment, we still have not been able to get down to real negotiations," they added.

"We are losing precious time dealing with new Iranian positions inconsistent with the JCPOA or that go beyond it."

The statement followed last week’s resumption of talks between Iran and world powers on salvaging the 2015 nuclear deal, after a five-month pause.

Iran has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal it signed with world powers in response to former US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement in May of 2018.

Iran has repeatedly demanded that the US lift sanctions imposed on Iran and also reassure Iran it will not abandon the deal again as a precondition for its returning to compliance with the deal.

Germany's Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, warned on Saturday that time was running out to find a way to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

On Sunday, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told Iran that there was still time to save the 2015 nuclear deal but warned that this is the last chance for Iranian negotiators to come to the table with serious proposals.

"This is the last chance for Iran to come to the negotiating table with a serious resolution to this issue, which has to be agreeing the terms of the JCPOA," said Truss, adding, "This is their last chance and it is vital that they do so. We will not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon."

Meanwhile on Saturday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that Tehran was serious in its nuclear talks in Vienna, adding that the US removing the sanctions imposed on Iran would show that it is serious as well.