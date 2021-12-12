Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett departed Sunday afternoon for a visit to the United Arab Emirates, at the invitation of Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed.

This is the first visit by a Prime Minister of Israel to the United Arab Emirates.

Before boarding the plane, Bennett remarked: "I am about to depart to the United Arab Emirates in the first ever official visit of an Israeli Prime Minister.”

“I will be meeting with Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed. We’re going to be discussing ways to further our cooperation in a number of fields, especially strengthening our economic and commercial ties. In just one year since normalizing our relationship, we’ve already seen the extraordinary potential of the Israel-UAE partnership. This is just the beginning."