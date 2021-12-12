Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Saturday night held a meeting to discuss Israel's strategy for managing the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

During the discussion, the party heads received a briefing from top health officials regarding the pace of Omicron's spread in Israel and around the world. They also discussed steps to prevent the spread of Omicron in Israel.

At the meeting, it was decided that the list of "red" countries will be re-examined every day, and updated often. In the coming days, additional countries will be added to the "red" list, according to the Health Ministry's specifications.

Bennett instructed that the plan to reinstate Green Pass rules for malls be pushed forward, in coordination with the Economy and Finance ministries. In addition, they spoke about various ways to increase the vaccination rate and increase enforcement of the rules.

"We are in a better situation than other countries in the world, because we took fast and decisive steps," Bennett said. "At the same time, we must not rest on our laurels. We must act in order to stop the spread of the virus and to prevent a situation in which we lose control over the infection rate in the State of Israel."

"This requires aggressive action, immediately increasing the vaccination rate, and delaying the entry of the variant into Israel by means of tightening control of the borders."