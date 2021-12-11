Israel's Health Ministry and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett are advancing a proposal to reinstate Green Pass requirements for malls.

According to Channel 12 News, the proposal, if implemented, would have those who are vaccinated and recovered receive a bracelet upon entering the mall, allowing them entry to all the stores. Those who are unvaccinated would be allowed only to enter essential stores.

In addition, the Health Ministry will hold a meeting Saturday night to discuss the Omicron variant and the possibility of implementing additional restrictions. On Sunday, the government will need to make a decision regarding the restrictions on entry into Israel. Bennett supports banning unvaccinated individuals from flying, but the Health Ministry opposes such a step.

The government is also weighing updating the list of "red countries" every 24 hours, something which would make it difficult to plan trips abroad.

Earlier on Saturday evening, the Health Ministry reported that 20 additional cases of the Omicron variant have been discovered, and that Israel now has 55 cases of the new COVID-19 variant.

Out of all those infected, however, the only person who has been hospitalized with Omicron is one who is unvaccinated. He is in serious condition.