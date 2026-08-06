The IDF Spokesperson's Unit cleared for publication that Major (Res.) Harel Birenstock, aged 34, from Nokdim, a company commander in the 2855th Battalion, 55th Brigade, and Chief Master Sergeant (Res.) Tamir Vaknin, aged 33, from Eilat, a combat soldier in the 2855th Battalion, 55th Brigade, fell during combat in southern Lebanon.

​In the incident in which Major (Res.) Harel Birenstock and Chief Master Sergeant (Res.) Tamir Vaknin fell, four IDF reserve soldiers were severely injured. The soldiers were evacuated to receive medical treatment at a hospital, and their families have been notified.