The Commander of Central Command signed an order to confiscate and demolish the home of terrorist Faruk Ramadan in Kfar Tel. The order was delivered to his family at the end of the week.

The terrorist carried out the shooting attack that killed Maj. Gen. (res.) Benayahu Melet z"l, and Maj. Gen. Yuval Ezra z"l, and was eliminated at the scene of the attack by IDF forces. His family filed an objection to the decision, which was rejected. After the time period for filing a petition has expired, the demolition will be carried out.