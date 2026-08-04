The Likud party's internal court ruled that current and former Knesset members, ministers, and deputy ministers will not be allowed to contest regional spots reserved for local districts in the party's upcoming primaries. The decision runs counter to the position and proposal of Prime Minister and Likud chairman Benjamin Netanyahu, who sought to permit incumbent elected officials to run for regional slots as well.

According to the court's ruling, a sitting MK cannot run for a reserved regional slot unless they first resign from the Knesset and forgo all state campaign funding for their primary bid.