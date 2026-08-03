The NYPD released new data today showing that confirmed hate crimes in New York City rose 9.4% during the first seven months of 2026. Anti-Jewish hate crimes increased 8.5%, from 189 to 205, and accounted for nearly 57% of all confirmed hate crimes, despite Jewish New Yorkers making up only about 10% of the city’s population.

Sydney Altfield, CEO of Teach Coalition, responded to the new figures: "These statistics don't just measure hate crimes. They measure the growing number of Jewish families who think twice before wearing a kippah, attending synagogue, or deciding where to send their kids to school. When Jews make up just 10% of New York City's population but account for nearly 57% of its confirmed hate crimes, these numbers remind us that antisemitism has real consequences for how people experience Jewish life. No family should have to weigh their identity against their sense of security. The answer isn't for Jews to become less visible. It's for our community to become more engaged. That means advocating for policies that protect Jewish life, strengthening partnerships with government and law enforcement, and ensuring our elected leaders treat the safety and security of Jewish communities as a priority."