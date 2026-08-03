Yesterday (Sunday), the IDF, directed by the ISA, struck in the Deir al-Balah area and eliminated the terrorist Abdallah Adnan Taha Abu al-Tayf, a Nukhba commander in Hamas' military wing.

The terrorist infiltrated Israeli territory during the October 7th Massacre. Throughout the war, he actively participated in combat against IDF troops.

In an additional strike directed by the ISA yesterday (Sunday) in the Shati area, the IDF eliminated the terrorist Jalal Tsubeih, a commander in the Daraj Tuffah Battalion of Hamas’ military wing.

Recently, the terrorists attempted to advance terror attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians and were eliminated in order to remove the threat.

Prior to the strikes, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.