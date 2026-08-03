Rom Braslavski reacted to the elimination of his captor with a video in which he says in Arabic: "The Israeli military just killed another one of those who ruined my soul. Indeed, you were criminals, and indeed, I was weak when I was with you. You did everything you wanted. But now, as you see, they are eliminating you one after the other. With G-d's help, every one of you, everyone who worked for the Islamic Jihad, Hamas, and every terrorist organization, will die one after the other."

He added, "Don't think you're strong because of these things. Thank you to the IDF and thank you to all the good people in the State of Israel. Am Israel chai. As it says in the Torah: 'An eye for an eye; a tooth for a tooth.'"