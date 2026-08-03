Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan held a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi amid intense diplomatic efforts by Riyadh to prevent a regional escalation and advance an agreement between the United States and Iran.

According to a statement from the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the call focused on reviewing diplomatic steps to ease tensions. During the conversation, Bin Farhan emphasized the Kingdom's commitment to continuing "its regional role in establishing security and stability, in a manner that achieves the shared interests of all nations and peoples in the region."