The Director General of the Board of Peace in Gaza, Nickolay Mladenov, condemned Israeli strikes on Gaza over the past two days, claiming that they have "killed civilians and destroyed medical supplies that people depend on."

He noted that the strikes come after "intense efforts by the Board of Peace and the mediators (Egypt, Turkiye, Qatar and the US) to bring the Palestinian factions in Gaza to agree to a Roadmap on the full implementation of President Trump's plan, to hand over civilian governance and to decommission their weapons."

Mladenov stressed that "both parties carry obligations under the Comprehensive Plan and the Sharm El Sheikh deal that secured the release of all hostages."

"My team and I are working around the clock with the parties, the mediators and regional partners to de-escalate and create the space for the full implementation of the President's plan. Achieving a lasting peace is hard but achievable if everyone make their best efforts," he added.