In a social media post in English, Knesset Member Benny Gantz (Blue and White) addressed the current deal with Hamas, warning that Israel cannot compromise on full disarmament.

Gantz related how shortly after joining the War Cabinet after October 7th, he met various US generals who had one piece of advice when it came to Gaza & Hamas: “Don’t rush to your failure". According to Gantz, he responded: “You must understand - Gaza isn’t a far away mission for us, it’s a few hundred metres from Israeli homes; children, families. We don’t have the privilege of not acting now".

Gantz wrote that "today, Israel cannot compromise on Hamas’ full disarmament in Gaza before retreating from further territory. The price of failure isn’t a failed mission far away - it’s the security of our children."