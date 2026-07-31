The IDF and Shin Bet announced that yesterday they eliminated in the Gaza City area Abd al-Rahim Abd al-Hay Yusuf Kardi, deputy commander of a squad in Hamas’ military wing, who also served as a doctor at Shifa Hospital.

According to the statement, Kardi took part in the October 7 massacre and was involved in holding hostage Romi Gonen and Cpl. Noa Marciano z"l after her murder, until her body was recovered by IDF forces.

The statement added that Kardi continued to advance terror plots targeting IDF forces and Israeli civilians and was eliminated in an airstrike.