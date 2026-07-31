The IDF says it struck in several areas across the Gaza Strip on Wednesday and eliminated the terrorist Muhammad Al-Abed, a supply officer in the Hamas terrorist organization, and the terrorist Ahmad Ma'in Muhammad Anqar, a commander in the Hamas terrorist organization.

Before and during the war, Mohammed Al-Abed was involved in smuggling weapons into the Gaza Strip and facilitating the excavation of smuggling tunnels, while supplying weapons to the terrorist organizations’ military wings.

In recent months, the terrorists advanced terrorist attack plans targeting IDF troops and Israeli civilians. The terrorists posed a threat to IDF troops and were eliminated in precise aerial strikes.