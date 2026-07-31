Earlier today (Friday), Israeli civilians entered the outskirts of the city of Shechem (Nablus).

Palestinian Arabs in the area hurled rocks at the Israeli civilians, and an Israeli civilian fired warning shots into the air. No injuries were reported. In addition, a report was received regarding several Israeli civilians who vandalized a cemetery.

IDF soldiers who had been deployed in the area ahead of their arrival responded to disperse the gathering and evacuate the civilians from the area. All of the Israeli civilians have since left the Nablus area.

Later, rocks were hurled at the IDF soldiers operating in the area. The soldiers responded by initiating the suspect apprehension protocol, which included firing toward a primary instigator.

IDF soldiers remain deployed across the sector in order to prevent additional confrontational incidents.

The IDF emphasized that entry into Area A is prohibited and dangerous for Israeli citizens and constitutes a violation of the law.