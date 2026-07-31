A man in his 30s was shot and killed in a violent incident in the Negev town of Kuseife. First responders arriving at the scene were forced to pronounce him dead on site. Two other men sustained light injuries during the attack and were evacuated by medical personnel to Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva.

Officers from the Ar'arat an-Naqab (Aroer) police station responded to the shooting, opened an investigation into the circumstances, and began gathering evidence while conducting extensive searches in the area for suspects. Preliminary police findings indicate that the incident was criminally motivated.